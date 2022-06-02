Government raises petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per liter

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to increase the prices of Petrol and Diesel by 30 rupees per liter.

This was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a news conference on Thursday .

He said the new prices of Petrol will be 209.86 rupees, while 204.15 for Diesel.

These prices will be implemented from midnight today (Thursday).

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said in next few days we will receive money from China that will lessen the pressure on rupee and resultantly it will gain value against Dollar.

He said as per instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, we will provide sugar at subsidized rate of 70 rupees per kilogram and flour on 40 rupees per kilogram throughout the year.

He said we will also continue the subsidy on oil and rice at the utility stores.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said due to Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government’s agreement with IMF, increase in the prices of Petroleum products was binding on us.

