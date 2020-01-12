Government standing on scaffolding has failed: Qamar Zaman Kaira

F.P. Report

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira told media that allies and the people are fed up with the government and under pressure from the people, the coalition parties are not ready to stand with the government.

Qamar Zaman Kaira told media representatives in Mandi Bahauddin that NAB s authority to twist arms to change loyalties should be abolished.

He criticized governments foreign policy and said that giving a few statements is not a foreign policy, the country needs active foreign policy as people know how government fought the Kashmir case.

