Government to form task force to oversee Karachi development

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the federal government has decided to constitute a task force to oversee the development work in Karachi.

Briefing the media after a cabinet session held here earlier today, Chaudhry said there are complaints that funds for the development of the metropolis have not been properly utilised, and hence the government will form a task force headed by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to monitor the progress.

The development of Balochistan and Karachi is the top priority of the government, the info minister said.

He informed reporters that the government has decided to hand over administrative apparatus of tribal areas to Chief Minister Secretariat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by abolishing FATA Secretariat. Provinces will reduce their share in National Finance Commission Award to give a three percent share for development of erstwhile FATA.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Finance Minister Asad Umar to have meetings on a fast track basis with provinces to take them onboard, Chaudhry added.

He shared that it has been decided to establish a committee regarding weapons licensing.

The committee will be headed by the interior minister and include the interior ministers of all respective provinces. It is up to the provinces to decide their respective policies on the licensing. The law ministry will withdraw its writ petition from the Supreme Court over the matter, Chaudhry said.

He said foreign tours will be reduced by 33 percent. Federal ministers can undertake a maximum of three foreign tours; any further trip would require a special permission from the prime minister.

