Government under fire as thousands of dead fish wash into Greek port city

ATHENS (AA) – The Greek government is facing sharp criticism after thousands of dead fish were found in the central port city of Volos, as efforts to clean up the disaster continue. Local media reported on Monday that approximately 270 tons of fish have already been removed, with the situation gradually improving.

According to the public broadcaster ERT, several government ministers are expected to visit Volos today to oversee the ongoing relief work. The ministers will also announce additional support measures for local business owners who have been severely impacted by the incident.

The daily To Vima suggested that the government’s response has been motivated by mounting political pressure. The newspaper noted that the visit is intended to reassure the region’s residents that their concerns, including the reconstruction efforts, are a priority for the government.

“That being said, the visit is also being viewed as a defensive move,” To Vima added, pointing out that members of the ruling New Democracy party from the region have reported growing dissatisfaction with the central government’s handling of the crisis.

Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of the main opposition party SYRIZA, is also scheduled to visit Volos today. Kasselakis, who has repeatedly accused the government of failing to take adequate measures to prevent and manage the disaster, will meet with regional authorities to assess the situation further, according to a statement from his party.