Government’s days are numbered: Fazl warns

ISLAMABAD: The government days are numbered, and their game has been folded up now. The government has pushed the country into downfall due to its unwise policies during the last three and a half years. It was shared by the PDM’s Chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman along with senior leadership of the alliance including PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Co-Chairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, and other prominent leaders of the opposition parties during a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

According to PDM’s Chief, the allied opposition had rejected the results of the 2018 general election and accused the government of stealing the public mandate through theft and rigging just after a week of the poll.

Fazl-Ur-Rehman said that all parties of the opposition had been struggling against the government throughout the time but due to differences of viewpoint and methodology all had adopted different means to achieve the destination, however, all were pursuing the same goal, that was the removal of a selected and undemocratic government in the country.

JUI-F Chief claimed that their opinion was correct and today all have consensus that the country has been ruined.

Maulana busted on Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he had promised to offer a hundred million jobs and made fifty thousand jobless, he vowed to provide a hundred thousand homes and turned thousands into homeless.

Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman asked the Prime Minister not to take shelter of popular slogans because people had faced the results of your idealistic doctrine.

While responding to a media query, Fazl said that today the opposition stands united with the country and constitution.

According to him, he has no hostility with national institutions, however, when he has any objection to their conduct, he has expressed his concerns in a suitable manner.

While answering another question regarding the non-availability of opposition numbers during the no-confidence motion, PDM’s Chief was of the view that such things are not to be highlighted. It was their loss and they tried to manage things this time.

While commenting on a previous long march by the JUI-F, Fazl said that the previous long march had achieved its goal and it will be a part of history.

While speaking to the occasion PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that Reckless Inflation, unprecedented joblessness, and extreme foreign debt have turned the public Skimpy and lifeless.

According to Shehbaz, despite lending massive foreign loans the government did not make a single brick in the country.

He accused the government of a failed foreign policy though it had lost old and reliable friends like China and Saudi Arabia who always stood beside Pakistan during the difficult time in the past.

Shehbaz termed the Prime Minister’s speech in Malsi as a suicide bombing in respect of foreign relations of the country particularly with the west.

Shehbaz assured the nation that the opposition had decided in the best interest of the nation and accusations of a foreign conspiracy are nothing else but to mislead the public and cover their own mismanagement and corruption.

Shehbaz asked the government whether the worst inflation and joblessness is a foreign conspiracy, whether diluting the national economy through massive foreign lending is a foreign conspiracy?

According to him, the generation of costly electricity and abusing the opponents through revenge and wall stalling is not a foreign conspiracy, but their own deeds which confronted them now.

While responding to a media query regarding the next Prime Minister if the motion succeeded, Shehbaz said that all opposition parties will decide the issue through consultation and PML-N would seek guidance from Party Qauid Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

While speaking to the occasion, PPP Co-Chairman said that the opposition has jointly decided to table a motion of no-confidence in the larger interest of the nation otherwise it becomes too late, and things could not be controlled by anyone.

While answering another question, Zardari said that the opposition will ensure 172 votes in the assembly even more than that because PTI parliamentarians are annoyed with their own government as all have to go to their constituencies in the coming days.

While answering another question PDM’s Chief said that the opposition is a political and democratic force and it will demonstrate democratic and political behavior instead of revolution and subversion because issues can be resolved gradually through the political process.

