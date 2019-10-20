Government’s negotiating committee to meet JUI-F leader today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani has called JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri to negotiate on Azadi March.

According to details, the government’s committee which has been formed to negotiate with JUI-F has made contact with Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri to negotiate on Azadi March.

Reportedly, both sides will hold talks today at 8:00 pm at Haidri’s residence.

JUI-F’s leader has confirmed the meeting saying that doors of dialogue were never closed.

“After what Pervez Khattak and Sheikh Rasheed have said, there is no point of talks but we would still want to listen to them. The final decision would be taken by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in this regard,” he added adding that they would not back out from their stance.

It is noteworthy that the government had formed a seven-member committee to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) to stop the anti-government march. Yesterday Sadiq Sanjrani, the chairman of the negotiating committee, telephoned Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari in this regard.