Governor Abdul Wali Kakar dissolves Balochistan assembly on CM’s advice

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar on Saturday signed the summary sent to him by Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo for dissolution of the provincial assembly.

The provincial cabinet also got dissolved with dissolution of provincial legislature.

The development took place after the National Assembly was dissolved on August 9 while the Sindh Assembly was dissolved on August 11.

Unlike the National Assembly and the Sindh Assembly, Balochistan Assembly completed its five-year constitutional term.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo sent the summary to Governor Abdul Wali Kakar for dissolution of the provincial assembly. Governor Kakar on the advice of the chief minister signed the summary.

However, no name was finalized yet for appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

According to the sources, the first round of talks between JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was held in Islamabad on Friday.

The sources said that both JUI-F and BNP-M had proposed two names each for the post of caretaker chief minister.

The opposition partied vowed to reach a consensus on the name of caretaker CM.