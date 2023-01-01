Governor administers oath to new PHC CJ

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Friday administered oath to Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming the office of Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court (PHC) here at the Governor’s House.

At the function, Secretary Law KP, Masood Ahmad read out the notification of appointment of Justice Rooh ul Amin as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, issued by President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi. On the occasion, the Governor felicitated Justice Rooh ul Amin on assuming charge of the new responsibility. The function was attended by judges of the PHC, lawyers, Chief Secretary KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, IGP KP, Akhtar Hayat Khan and caretaker KP ministers.

President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali as first female CJ of PHC: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Musarrat Hilali as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) with effect from April 1 and till appointment of a regular Chief Justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

A notification available with APP disclosed that in exercise of the power conferred under Article 196 of the constitution of Pakistan 1973, the president has appointed Justice Musarrat Hilali, being the most senior judge of the PHC as Chief Justice. It is mentioned here that Justice Musarrat Hilali would become the first female Chief Justice of PHC and the second female of the country who would serve as CJ of a high court after Justice Tahir Safdar, the CJ of Balochistan High Court.

Full Court Reference held in honor of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin: A full court reference held to pay tribute to Justice Rooh-ul-Amin on his retirement on 31st March as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, on Friday.

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin graduated as LL.B student at Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar while enlisted in 1986 as Advocate NWFP Bar Council, Pakistan. In 1989 enlisted as Advocate High Court, Peshawar NWFP Bar Council, Pakistan. However, in 2001 enlisted as Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad Pakistan Bar Council

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin served as Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan, Deputy Advocate General, NWFP, Special Government Pleader, NWFP, Service Tribunal, Dealing in cases of Civil Servants, Advocate of Federal Shariat Court, Islamabad and assist the court as Federal Counsel in various cases of different nature.