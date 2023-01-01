Governor announces to establish cell to resolve overseas Pakistanis’ problems

KARACHI (PPI): Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to establish a cell in Governor House to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis which would headed by an Additional Secretary.

This he announced while addressing a reception in his honour by Pakistani Community of Houston, according to a Goveror House statement issued on Sunday. Consul General of Pakistan Aftab Chudhry, renowned community leaders Tanveer Ahmed, Saeed Sheikh, Dr. Asif Qadeer were also present on the occasion. Governor Sindh while thanking for the reception, lauded the services of overseas Pakistanis and said that the county men settled abroad were an asset of Pakistan.”Their contributions towards the economy of the country were unmatched”, he observed.

Governor Sindh further said that the economic conditions of our beloved mother land require attention of all of us.”Pakistan has given us fame, honour, respect and prosperity and it the time return something according to our capabilities and resources”, he opined.

He said that all stake holders have shown reservations over digital census and as such steps should be taken to resolve the same.

Referring to his plan to train 50 thousand youth in the field of Information Technology, he said that this would be started under Governor’s Initiative soon after his return to Karachi.”This training would empower youth to earn 3 to 5 five lac rupees per month”, he added.

Discussing his endeavour to open Governor House for masses during holy month of Ramadan for Iftaar, Governor Sindh said that he wanted to interact people directly.”As many as 3 lac people came to Governor House for Iftaar and the joy on their faces was his reward”, Governor Sindh said.

He said that masses want rulers amongst them so they could inform them about their grievances.”Problems confronted by masses could only be resolved if they are highlighted and his only motive to be with general public during sehr and iftaar was to get first hand knowledge of their major issues”, he further added. Earlier, Governor Sindh was received by Consul General of Pakistan Aftab Chudhry, and office beaters of democratic party at Houston airport.