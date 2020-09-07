Governor confers Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on behalf of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, conferred civil award Tamgha-I-Imtiaz to renowned architect Naeem Pasha during an impressive ceremony here at Governor House on Monday.

The renowned architect Naeem Pasha belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and received the civil award Tamgha-I-Imtiaz in recognition of the illustrious achievements in the field of Architecture, Art and Painting.

Besides, members of the provincial cabinet, Parliamentarians from the Province, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Administrative Secretaries, relatives and well-wisher of the recipient of the National Award attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman congratulated Mr. Naeem Pasha on receiving National Award.