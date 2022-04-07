Governor, CS & IG Punjab discuss wheat procurement campaign

LAHORE (INP): Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema was called on by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. Wheat procurement campaign and other issues of provincial interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Expressing interest in the forthcoming wheat procurement drive, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that it should be ensured that farmers do not face any hassle in selling their wheat and special arrangements to be made to monitor the wheat procurement drive.

He said that the farmers should hot face any problem in getting the gunny bags (bardana) and timely payment of their crops.

The Governor Punjab said that PTI government has taken historic steps for farmers including Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021.

As a result of PTI farmer friendly policies last season had witnessed record production of wheat, cotton and rice crops which resulted in bolstering the agricultural economy and also significantly increasing the income of farmers, he concluded.

