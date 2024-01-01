Governor Kundi demands KP government’s resignation over poor law, order

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi demanded the resignation of the provincial government over a law and order issue.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the governor expressed concerns over the worsening security situation in the province.

He suggested that the FIR for the martyrdom of security personnel should be registered against the Chief Minister, holding the KP government responsible for the province’s deteriorating state.

Governor Kundi remarked that while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is burning, Punjab’s border is not far from it. “There must be accountability for those who brought terrorism back to KP. Why was Ali Amin Gandapur armed when heading to Islamabad?” he questioned.

Criticizing both federal and provincial governments, Kundi accused them of being indifferent to the plight of the people. “The province is ablaze, yet the government remains in a deep slumber. The failure to resolve the issue in Kurram is a testament to the provincial administration’s incompetence. There’s a shortage of medicine and food in Kurram, but the provincial and federal governments have turned a blind eye,” he lamented.

Kundi described the delay in resolving Kurram’s crisis as a “gross injustice,” suggesting that governments might be waiting for a major tragedy to act. “Political parties have reduced themselves to exploiting tragedies for political gain,” he said.

He further criticised the lack of action by federal authorities and the judiciary, stating that no inquiries have been initiated to address the escalating violence. “Both federal and provincial governments are oblivious to the law and order crisis. Ministers complain about their issues rather than addressing the province’s deteriorating state,” he said.

The governor praised the bravery of the police but noted that they were ill-equipped to combat the terrorism gripping Kurram. “Kurram is burning due to the tussle between federal and provincial governments. Security forces and police are laying down their lives, but both administrations remain silent,” he said.

Kundi also emphasised the need to hold those responsible for repatriating over 40,000 individuals to the province accountable. “Since 2013, this province has been driven to the brink of disaster, the governor held. The provincial government has a one-point agenda: securing an NRO for Imran Khan.