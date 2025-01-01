Governor Punjab predicts Bilawal Bhutto as future prime minister

F.P. Report

PINDIGHEB: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has claimed that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is close to becoming the prime minister of Pakistan, predicting that he will assume the position within the next one to two years.

Addressing a public gathering in Pindigheb, Sardar Saleem Haider praised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), asserting that no other party can match its leadership and commitment to public welfare.

“When you meet ministers and assembly members of other parties, you see arrogance in their behavior. But PPP stands with the people and their issues,” he remarked.

The governor further emphasised his dedication to public service, stating “I am not someone who begs for a few roads and funds. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes Prime Minister, we will ensure more development funds for Attock. The people of Attock have been deprived of progress for too long.”

He also highlighted the sacrifices of Attock’s youth in the armed forces, acknowledging their contributions and martyrdom in the service of Pakistan.