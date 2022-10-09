Governor Punjab presents cheques to PM for flood affectees

LAHORE (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Sunday and exchanged views on the political matters in the country.

The Governor Punjab presented cheques to the Prime Minister from different universities of Punjab province for the relief fund for flood affectees.

The Governor presented cheques from Islamia University Bahawalpur, Government College University Faisalabad and Government College for Women University Faisalabad.