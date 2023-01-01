Governor receives ECP’s letter for polls date in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Governor house has received the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP’s) letter for the election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As per details, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali has verified that he received the letter at 8 pm and he can not open the letter as it is sent in the secretary’s name. The secretary is on leave, once he comes back on Monday then he will open the letter, he added.

He said that after reading the letter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be consulted regarding the election date and whatever date is available the commission will hold elections on that date in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.

Furthermore, the governor KP maintained that arrangement for elections is ECP’s responsibility, and they will announce the possible date. He added that it would have sent a positive message if the president had invited me for consultation on the same date for KP elections.

The ECP had written a letter to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali, stating that he must consult with the ECP and announce a date for election in KP. Earlier, President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab. The announcement from President Alvi came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proposed dates for the election in the province in light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict.