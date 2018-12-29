Governor rule in Sindh will be unconstitutional: Murtaza Wahab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An Adviser on Information to the Sindh CM, Murtaza Wahab has said that imposing governor rule in Sindh will be unconstitutional and will not be accepted.

This he said while talking to private news channel on Friday night. He said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) make ignorant comments.

Wahab was responding to a statement made by Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi, the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly.

Naqvi had earlier called for the resignation of Syed Murad Ali Shah, saying that the incumbent chief minister has lost his moral standing and suggesting that Sindh still has the option of governor rule.

“The implementation of governor rule will be unconstitutional,” Wahab noted, adding that the PTI “does not have an agenda”. He also took a jibe at the ruling party, saying its claim was “hilarious” considering it only has 31 seats.

Wahab slammed the PTI further, stating that anyone who disagreed with the party “loses their membership”.