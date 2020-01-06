Governor Sindh assures transport delegation of resolving issues

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A delegation of Transport Ittehad on Monday met with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and apprised him of the difficulties faced by the community.

The delegation visited the Governor House and during the meeting it briefed Imran Ismail over the problems faced during the implementation of safety ordinance, increase in amount of fines imposed over traffic violations and other issues faced by them.

The delegation also presented its charter of demand to the governor Sindh. The governor assured them of resolving the just issues faced by the transport community and also assured them of arranging their meeting with top authorities in Islamabad, capital of the country.

In November 2019, Sindh High Court on Friday ordered the provincial transport department to fix public transport fares soon otherwise contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against it.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition of a citizen, which said that the government has failed to issue a notification regarding fixation of public transport fares since year 2015.

The transporters are increasing fares on their own without any intervention from the government.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked during the hearing that the transport mafia has been left unbridled. “Will they have any mechanism to fix the fares,” he asked the government department.

The learned judge also expressed his resentment while finding absence of signature on the reply of the DIG Traffic.