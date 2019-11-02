Governor Sindh lauds Pakistan Rangers Sindh for restoring peace in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has lauded the role of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in restoraton of Peace and elimination of terrorists in Karachi.

He was addressing the seventeenth passing out parade ceremony of recruits at Rangers Training Center and school in Karachi today.

Imran Ismail said restoration of peace in the entire province clearly reflects the efforts of rangers taken in this regard.

He said economic and trade stability achieved in the city after restoration of peace is because of an important role played by rangers.

The Governor said arrival of international trade delegations and players to Karachi also reflects the role of rangers in peace in establishing the city.