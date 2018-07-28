Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair resigns from post

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Fearing a non-ceremonial exit, Muhammad Zubair, a close aide of the former Prime Minister Nawaz who had worn in the Sindh Governor in February 2017, on Friday step down from the post after his party lost majority in the center.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said he has sent his resignation to President Mamnoon Hussain approval. “After approval I will cease to remain Governor. I have fulfilled my duties under the ambit of law,” Zubair told media.3

As per the Constitution, President Hussain will nominate the new Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair remarked.

Zubair on Friday had attended an All Parties’ Conference convened by President of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and held at the residence of Jamaat-e-Islami’s leader Mian Muhammad Aslam in Islamabad.

A senior PTI leader on the condition of anonymity told the Frontier Post that several PTI leaders, including Mumtaz Bhutto intends to become Governor Sindh but the party will appoint any Urdu Speaking personality after keeping establishment in loop.

On Zubair had sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Sindh in February 2017 amid a boycott by the Sindh Chapter of PML-N to show its annoyance over ignoring party’s old leaders.

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Syed Sajjad Ali Shah had administered the oath to Muhammad Zubair

Zubair Umar is son of General (R) Ghulam Umar and brother of PTI’s central leader Asad Umar.

On December 15, 2013, Zubair, who was working as Chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI), was made chief of the Privatization Commission (PC.

Zubair Umar, a political appointee, was made BoI chairman five months back in July this year. Prior to his appointment, he used to assist the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on economic issues and is a party card-holder. Before joining the PML-N, he served IBM for 25 years in senior positions.

He played a significant role in the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) and faces the uphill task of fetching a good price, using his connections in the international corporate world, for the state-owned entities that are to be sold as part of the government policy.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Karachi’s Institute of Business Administration, where he was elected to the Board of Directors in 1980 as a student representative and also taught Financial Management from 1981-1986.

From 2012-13, he was a part of the PML-N’s Economic, Tax Reforms and Media Committees.

According to information available on the Privatization Commission website Zubair was employed by IBM, where he held various positions for the duration of his 26-year career until 2007.

Different names were floated; including that of Mushahidullah Khan but his name was dropped after close aide advised PM Nawaz that the outspoken leader famous for fiery speeches may create troubles for the party in Sindh.

The seat was vacant since Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, former Governor, died of protracted illness earlier this month. Siddiqui has sworn in as Governor Sindh in November but remained hospitalized till his death.

