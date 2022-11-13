Governor Sindh visits to Akhtar Colony Market

KARACHI (NNI): Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited Akhtar Colony Bazaar and met the shopkeepers and buyers present there to ascertain their problems.

On the occasion Muhammad Rafiq Bata of Akhtar Colony Bazaar was also present. The shopkeepers and buyers were pleasantly surprised to see the Governor Sindh in their midst and expressed their opinion that this is how the Governor should be, and should interact with the people.

Governor Sindh said that he wants to take the position of governor to the people. He said that by going among the people, he can understand their problems in a better way, Authority is not necessary but rather right intention is required to resolve problems, he added.

Governor Sindh further said that he has the best working relationship with the Chief Minister Sindh. Kamran Khan Tessori said that he want to end the hatred and unite everyone, for which doors of the Governor House are open for the public.

Governor Sindh further said that commercial centers of the city contribute significant revenue towards national exchequer and all possible measures will be taken to facilitate them.

Related