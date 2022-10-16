Governor telephones IGP on overall situation of by-polls in city

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday telephoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding the overall by-elections’ situation in the city.

He asked the IGP for ensuring the peaceful conduct of by-elections in the mega city. The Governor also expressed his reservations over the street crime in the city. He directed the IGP to control the street crime in an effective way.

He further said that the police should make all-out efforts for the protection of lives and properties of the people. The IGP informed the Governor that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the by-elections in the city.

Governor Sindh visits Liaquat Ali Khan’s grave, offers Fateha: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the grave of Shaheed-e-Milat Liaquat Ali Khan on the occasion of his death anniversary.

He placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha. The governor also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country, including the Sindh province. He also inked his remarks in the book of visitors. Later, talking to media persons, he said, ‘I have come to pay tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan, the country’s first prime minister.’

He said that October 16 was the black day in the history of the country, because on this day the first prime minister of the country was martyred.

Replying to a question about by-elections, he said that the people should exercise their right to vote and all participating parties should follow the code of conduct.

