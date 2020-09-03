Governor’s interaction with students

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman met with students’ delegation of University of Peshawar to apprise himself of the matters pertaining to academic activities and financial discipline. He assured them that government will not make any compromise on educational career of the youth and his interaction with students of universities every month will continue to get their input on how best the quality of education can be improved.

Regular interaction with students will provide a medium for redressing their genuine grievances against the faculty with regards the completion of course work, vetting and approval of research for award of degrees on time. There are unaddressed complaints against the faculty of making abnormal delay in vetting and approval of thesis of M Phil and PhD students. It is no surprise that none of the public and private sector universities has announced PhD studies programme this year due accumulate backlog of students. Moreover, the fee structure of M Phil and doctoral study programmes has become unaffordable for the student from middle class families. The managements of universities blame it on the stoppage of funds by the provincial government and Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. Whatever may be the reason, the talented youth should not be deprived of their right of higher education.

HEC has now assumed an authoritarian role to slam the door of higher education on students of poor families by abolishing B.A BSc, M.A MSc study programmes, which are cost effective. After the devolution of higher education to provinces, HEC high ups should not exercise an autocratic role to close the door of getting inexpensive higher by banning two year degree awarding programmes from 2021 in a country where the literacy rate needs enhancement Hopefully, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa governor will take notice of it and restrain the Mandarins of HEC from slapping anti-youth policy on provinces, otherwise people will be convinced that winding up of this redundant and hitherto useless Commission by the last PPP government was rational and justified after the enforcement of 18th Amendment.