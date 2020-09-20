Governor’s Secretariat seeks explanation from UoP admin

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor’s Secretariat has sought explanation from the administration of the University of Peshawar (UoP) with regard to assigning dual charge to Prof Dr Sardar Khan.

The Governor’s Secretariat sent a letter to the UoP administration and demanded explanation regarding the appointment of Prof Dr Sardar Khan as Chairman of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Director Advanced Studies.

The Governor’s Secretariat had received a complaint from Dean Faculty of Life and Environmental Sciences Prof. Dr. Bashir Ahmed that Prof Dr Sardar Khan was simultaneously holding two positions which were against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2016.

According to the well placed sources, the Vice-Chancellor of the University had earlier been informed about the concerns regarding holding two posts on which the Vice-Chancellor had also formed an inquiry

committee.