Govinda appeals not to ‘misinterpret’ his accidental shooting incident

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Bollywood actor Govinda, known for his vibrant performances, has appealed to the Indian media not to misinterpret the recent accidental shooting incident that left him injured.

The actor was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai on October 4, after being admitted for an emergency treatment following the accidental firing.

The incident occurred on October 1, around 5pm, when Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg while handling his own revolver at home. According to reports, the gun fell from his hand and discharged, causing a deep wound to his leg.

Upon leaving the hospital, Govinda expressed his gratitude to the doctors, staff, and well-wishers who supported him during this difficult time. He thanked his fans, politicians, and fellow actors who reached out to check on his well-being.

Speaking about the incident, Govinda said, “At first, I couldn’t believe how the shot happened—it was sudden and purely accidental.” He urged his fans to learn from his experience and be cautious with firearms.

The actor also asked the media not to sensationalise the event, stating, “Please don’t give this incident any other interpretation. The truth is that it was purely accidental.”

Govinda was treated in the hospital’s emergency unit, where he received 8 to 10 stitches in his leg. He is now out of danger and recovering at home.