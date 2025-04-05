Govt abolishes five accountability courts in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The federal government has abolished five accountability courts in Lahore.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the law ministry. Earlier, there were 10 accountability courts working in Lahore.

The law ministry stated that the staff from the abolished courts have been merged with tribunals and other special courts.

According to the notification, the Accountability Court I has been changed into the Intellectual Property Tribunal, Multan.

The Accountability Court III has been changed into the Special Court for Customs and Taxation, Multan. The Accountability Court IV has been replaced with the Special Court for Customs and Taxation II, Lahore.

“The existing posts of Judges and supporting staff, along with budget and assets pertaining to the above mentioned converted/redesignated accountability courts are hereby transferred to the newly-established courts/tribunals as mentioned against each,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, the notification stated that the Accountability Court VIII will now function as the Intellectual Property Tribunal Lahore II.

Similarly, the Accountability Court VII has been changed into the Special Judge Central Court in Gujrat.