Govt, allied parties urge world to address genocide of Palestinians

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government and its allied parties have called on the international community, including the United Nations, to break their silence over the ongoing genocide of innocent Palestinians.

In a joint statement issued after concluding a consultative meeting of the government and allied parties on the growing atrocities of Israel on the innocent Palestinians, in Islamabad today, the international community was urged to play its role to bring Israel to justice for war crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians.

The participants of the meeting demanded that the entire international community must adopt a clear position to stop this cruelty and brutality, otherwise the status of international laws and institutions will remain a question mark for future generations.

Expressing anger over the ongoing Israeli cruelty and brutality against the Palestinian people for nine months, the participants strongly condemned it. They expressed full solidarity with the innocent Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The forum expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the leader of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The meeting agreed that this incident is a deliberate conspiracy against ending ongoing atrocities on Palestinians and sabotage efforts to establish peace in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister termed the ongoing brutality of the Israeli forces against Palestine as a tragedy for the Muslim Ummah.

The forum demanded that the world community should ensure immediate access to humanitarian aid for the refugees.

The meeting agreed to continue Pakistan’s support for Palestinian brothers and sisters. It was decided that the medical students of Palestine would be allowed to get admissions in Pakistan’s colleges to continue their studies.

The forum also decided to observe a mourning day across Pakistan tomorrow to express solidarity with Palestinian brothers and sisters and a strong condemnation of Israeli brutality. They decided to offer funeral prayer in absentia of Ismail Haniyeh Shaheed in the entire country after the Friday prayer. It was also decided to present a special resolution in the Parliament to express complete solidarity with Palestine.