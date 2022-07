ISLAMABAD (INP): Government has announced five holidays in connection with Eid-ul-Azha, a notification stated that was released on Sunday.

According to a notification from PM Office, Eid-ul-Azha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.

Pakistan is to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on July 10.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday said Eid-ul-Azha will fall on Sunday (July 10).