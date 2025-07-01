Govt announces fresh hike in petrol, diesel prices

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs5.36 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs11.37 per litre on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan

The new prices of petrol and high-speed diesel are Rs 272.15 and Rs 284.35 per litre, respectively.

The price revisions will take effect from July 16 and remain in place for the following 15 days.

The price of Kerosene has been reduced by Rs3.10 per litre.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is expected to send its working paper on the revised petroleum pricing to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on Monday. The proposal includes input from oil marketing companies, which submitted their pricing data to Ogra earlier this week.

Finance Ministry announced the decision after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While Ogra provides a technical estimate based on global oil trends, the government retains discretion over whether to absorb or pass on the price fluctuations to consumers.

As of July 1, 2025, petrol (Super) is being retailed at Rs266.79 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs272.98 per litre across the country. A potential increase of Rs6.60 would push petrol prices above Rs273 per litre, while diesel may approach Rs278 per litre.