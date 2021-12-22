Govt announces National Entertainment Awards worth Rs. 250m

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Government of Pakistan announced Launching of National Entertainment Awards worth Rs. 250 million in a bid to promote film and Cinema industry in the country and for that end a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan Council of Arts and Pakistan Television (PTV) during a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

While addressing the ceremony Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that government of Pakistan is committed to revive the film industry, Cinemas and Music entertainment activities in the country and for this purpose a wide range of incentives are being extended to local and foreign film makers, and Cinemas owners.

He informed the media that the government is introducing a new film policy in near future. According to Fawad, foreign films, dramas and music contents would be taxed under new film policy so that local film industry can flourished.

Similarly, government intends to impose taxes on foreign models and actors being casted by local entities for advertisement of their products to help protect the businesses and work of local models and artists, added Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Chaudhry Fawad was of the view that as a nation, we had tumbled down our film and drama industries which were on second and third position in the world respectively during 1960s, while we are doing same with Pakistani music at the time while terming it unethical and Harram.

Fawad said the mediums which have to narrate the story of Pakistan had been ruined by us so how the world can be aware about the real Pakistan.

While providing details of government’s efforts for revival of film industry, Fawad said that government had established PTV Film Division which is working on two multimillion dollar joints ventures, one in collaboration with government of Uzbekistan on famous Mughal emperor Zaheer-ud-din Babur and other on Dr. Allam Muhammad Iqbal in partnership with Iran.

Fawad informed the media that another film on Tepu Sultan is being produced by a local private film company in Pakistan.

Fawad urged the Pakistani youth to come forward in film industry as government of Pakistan will support them through various initiatives including financial support.

According to Fawad, government has authorized provision of electricity to Cinema industry under domestic/ industrial rates instead of commercial tariffs and had reduced taxes on that industry to provide financial relief.

Fawad said that government had allowed the allocation of government advertisements to entertainment channels in the country to help them support financially because entertainment channels are the real means medium of projection of national identity abroad.

While addressing to the ceremony, President Pakistan Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah appreciated the government’s efforts to promote art and film industry in the country.

Shah informed the media that Pakistan Arts Council is actively working to promote national language Urdu through organization of international Urdu conference in Karachi each year.

Shah announced that after government approval, the venue of the conference had been changed and the 15th annual international Urdu conference would be held in the nation’s capital in March next year.