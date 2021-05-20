Govt announces ‘new policy’ to conduct exams

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood announced a new policy for conducting examinations as NCOC has allowed the holding of professional exams or tests.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday, the minister said institutions will apply to the Federal Ministry of Education Secretary in Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed.

After that, “If all arrangements are satisfactory permission will be given promptly,” the minister said.

The decision was earlier taken in the meeting of the Interprovincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that took place on May 16. It was decided that Board exams would begin after June 15. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority so that results can come in before university admissions.

Earlier, the education minister drew widespread criticism on social media for starting O and A level examinations, a decision that was backtracked. A large number of parents and students took to Twitter to highlight the possible dangers of conducting examinations amid the corona wave and without SOPs implemented to hold such examinations at the mass level.