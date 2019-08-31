Govt announces Rs4.59 per liter reduction in petrol price

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday announced to reduce the prices of petroleum products effective from September 1. Petrol price would be reduced by Rs 4.59 per liter with new price standing at Rs 113.24 per liter and notification in this regard would be issued on 12 AM, Finance Ministry said.

The prices of high speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel would be lowered by Rs7.67, Rs4.27, and Rs5.63 per liter, respectively.

The new respective per-liter prices of high speed diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel would be Rs Rs124.80, Rs99.57, and Rs91.89.

On the other hand, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price is Punjab has been slashed by Rs 4.40 per liter.

As per details, the new price of CNG will be effective from midnight or from September 1and in Punjab the fuel gas would be sold at Rs85.50 per liter.

The price cut down is due to the drop in RLNG price in international market. RLNG price for September will be worked to be around 10.0897 dollars per mmbtu.

Earlier, prime minister s special assistant on information and broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the benefit of lowered global oil prices would be directly offered to the people.

The second year of Naya Pakistan would bring good news for the people, she added.

Terming it a practical step, Dr Awan further said on Twitter: “Instead of taking the price-cut gain for itself, the people-friendly government will directly pass the benefit of lowered oil prices in the global market to provide relief to the people.