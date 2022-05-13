Govt announces to make Workers Welfare Board employees permanent

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labor and Parliamentary Affairs Shaukat Yousafzai while announcing the permanent status of Workers Welfare Board employees said that the provincial government has no intention of firing any departmental employees.

This government has made a large number of employees of various departments permanent during its tenure. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the employees will be regularized in three stages. The provincial government has decided to regularize the Workers Welfare Board employees under a five-tier policy. No employee will be fired from government service during our tenure.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a representative delegation of Workers Welfare Board employees at his office on Friday. Special Assistant for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was also present on the occasion. Secretary Labor, Rohullah, Secretary Workers Welfare Board Ainullah and Additional Secretary Law and other concerned officials were also present.

Minister labour maintained that the process of making employees permanent would continue in three phases.

He said that the provincial government has decided to regularize the workers welfare board employees under the five-tier policy and the provincial government does not intend to fire any departmental employee.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the directive of the Supreme Court regarding Workers Welfare Board employees would be fully implemented.

He assured that no employee of his department would be fired during his tenure in the ministry.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government is serious about resolving the issues of employees and the employees who meet the relevant conditions will be regularized as soon as possible.

He said that the process of regularisation would be done in consultation with the workers welfare board employees.

He said that we want a solution to the problems and all the proceedings will be carried out as per the five-tier policy directive of the Supreme Court.

Employees will be made permanent soon. He said that implementation of rules and regulations would be ensured as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

In this regard, a committee consisting of Provincial Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai, Workers Welfare Board employees’ representative and Deputy Secretary Labor has been constituted to formulate its recommendations and suggestions regarding the regularisation of employees.