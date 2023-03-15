Govt appoints Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as Balochistan governor

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has been appointed as the new governor of Balochistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as the new governor of Balochistan.

The president made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister in accordance with Articles 48(1) and 101 of the Constitution.

The prime minister had sent a summary to the president in this regard.

Former Balochistan governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha had stepped down in April last year, only days after Imran Khan was deposed as prime minister by a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly.

He was appointed as the governor after the resignation of Justice (retd) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai.