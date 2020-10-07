Govt appoints new governor for Balkh

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Afghan government has appointed Mohammad Farhad Azimi as the new governor for the northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, according to the Independent Directorate of Local Governance.

Replacing Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar former Balkh governor, Farhad Azimi is expected to take over the office soon. Azimi was born in Mazar-e-Sharif the capital of Balkh, prior to his appointment as the Balkh’s governor he has served as the chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan to Kazakhstan.

The new governor is a prominent politician in the Afghan government, who previously has served in numerous positions including as a member of the provincial council, parliamentarian, and advisor to the president. He has completed his bachelor studies at the Law and Political Science School of Balkh University and achieved L.L.M degree in International Commercial Law from the Tajik University of Commerce in Tajikistan.

Before returning to Afghanistan in 2005, he reportedly lived in Holland where he stayed as a political refugee. Balkh had previously been governed by Atta Mohammad Noor, who was replaced by Mohammad Ishaq Rahgozar at a ceremony in March of 2018.