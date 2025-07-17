Govt approves civil awards for 71 heroes of bravery

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The federal government has decided to honour 71 Pakistanis with civil awards in recognition of their bravery and exceptional service for the country.

The decision was made during a key meeting held at the Cabinet Division, chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The meeting reviewed nominations for civil awards for individuals who displayed outstanding courage and dedication. Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of acknowledging those who risked or sacrificed their lives for the safety and honor of the country.

He stated that these brave individuals are national heroes whose selfless actions will always be remembered.

“Martyrs are the pride of our nation, and their sacrifices are eternal,” said Minister Naqvi. “Surviving heroes are our pride as well, and their courage is a source of inspiration for all. We will never let their sacrifices go in vain.”

The session was attended by the special secretary of Interior, additional secretaries from the Interior and Cabinet Divisions, Deputy DG of Intelligence Bureau, and senior officials.

Additional chief secretaries and Interior Secretaries from all provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan joined the meeting via Zoom.