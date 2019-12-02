Govt approves pension law for private sector employees

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs drafted regulation– with three chapters and 22 articles — about pensions for non-government institutions or the private sector.

The ministry said in a statement that the document has been approved by the Presidential Palace and is in effect.

The regulation is the first legislative document on pensions for the private sector and non-government organizations employees, the ministry said, adding that the document “obligates the private sector to pay an extra monthly salary for each employee every year.”

The statement says the regulation has been passed will apply to a large number of Afghan citizens working in private institutions, and is an important step.