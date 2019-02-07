Govt, army has best coordination in the country’s history: Fawad Ch

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that in the past all institutions were not on the same page but today, the PTI government and army has the best coordination in the history of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday after federal cabinet meeting, he said that the meeting reviewed the prices of essential commodities. He pointed out that the inflation increased by five point eight percent in the first six months of PML (N) government whilst it grew by only one point four percent in the first six months of PTI government.

The minister said that the prices of green pepper, Channa, garlic, onion, pulses, eggs, cabbage and petrol have witnessed a decline. The federal cabinet also decided to carry out external audit of the gas bills of last two months.

Referring to the recently launched Sehat card scheme, Fawad Chaudhary said that in the next phase these cards will also be given to the artists and the journalists. He said the salaried class will also be included in the scheme.

The information minister went on to say that the cabinet also expressed concerns over the conduct of Public Accounts Committee Chairman Shehbaz Sharif. The cabinet noted with concerns that the PAC chairman is trying to save certain elected representatives involved in billions of rupees corruption from NAB investigations.

“The PAC chairman should resign from his seat on moral grounds,” Chaudhry said.

He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan also gave directions to get vacated the government residences and hostels vacated from the occupants which are not entitled to it. He regretted that PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani and PML (N) leader Mushahidullah Khan are illegally occupying the Ministers enclave.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary said the decision has been taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the inflated gas bills, adding that the cabinet has also decided to revise the slab system for gas prices. He pointed out that we are importing an expensive gas and providing it to the consumers on subsidized rates.

“A committee headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has been constituted to oversee the development of infrastructure related to Kartarpur corridor,” the information minister said and added the Sikh community across the world are expressing great interest to make investments in Kartarpur corridor related projects such as construction of hotels and other facilities.

“We want to streamline the whole process and the Governor Punjab will look into it,” he added.