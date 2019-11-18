Govt, Army on same page: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Director General of Inter Public Services Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said government and Army are on same page and there are no differences among both.

Talking to a private TV channel, DG ISPR rejected all the rumors about rifts between government and Army. He said PM Imran and Army Chief General Qamar javed Bajwa always remain in contact.

He said both leaders meet whenever it is needed, adding that some meetings are reported and some are not.

He said it is imperative for progress of Pakistan that both remain engaged to each other.

He said Army is supporting the democratic government by fulfilling its constitutional obligation.