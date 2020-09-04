Govt asked to use legal right for addressing issues

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman, Amun Taraqqi Party, Muhammad Faiq Shah, while commenting on superior judiciary directives, said that the federal government should use its legal and constitutional right and to resolve provincial issues.

Faiq Shah while addressing notable and political activists during a meeting held at the party’s central secretariat here on Friday, said that any good government priority is the masses but the both government and opposition are playing with lives of people and doing politics on flood, rains and Karachi.

The party leader said it would be better to declare Karachi as a calamity hit instead of doing politics on miseries of masses, even opposition leaders toured Karachi and returned after political maneuvering. He asked: “Will the Prime Minister Imran Khan follow the suit”? He said Kashmir, KP, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan sink in rainwater while the ruling elites are doing politics.

Faiq Shah said the heavy rains and floods have devastated the scenic valley of Swat but no one has taken notice of It., he regretted. He added 21 districts are the worst affected in recent torrential rains and floods in Balochistan, the situation of Sindh and Punjab is the same. On the other hand, he said the prices of vegetables have increased substantially in the local market, which are completely out of purchasing power of the poor masses.

He said the APC and joint sitting of parliament were held, but the meetings have always focused around the individual and aimed at personal interests. He added the national and public didn’t give top priority. “We condemn irresponsibility and demand to resolve rains and floods hit people issues following directives of the Supreme Court”, ATP chief asked.