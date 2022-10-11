Govt awards Rs9m grant to PHF during last 5 years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Senate was informed on Tuesday that the federal government has provided Rs 9 million to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) as annual grant during the last five years. Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan during Question Hour session apprised the Upper House that the government was committed for the promotion of sports including hockey in the country.

In pursuance of this goal the federal government through Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken multiple initiatives for the improvement of performance and International ranking of national team and overhaul of domestic hockey structure, he added. The State Minister said the government has also released an amount of Rs. 3.5 million and under the PM directive 7.3 million to PHF as a Special Grant. An amount of Rs. 5.5 million was released to PHF for training cum competitions.

The PSB also established National Hockey Training Camps and incurred around Rs. 7 million. Service of Foreign Coach for the period 21-11-2021 to 30-04-2022 (05 months & 10 days) amounting to US$42,667 was also being provided. The government has recently laid down synthetic hockey Turfs at Islamabad and Quetta, whereas, work regarding lying of turfs in Wah Cantt. Peshawar, Abbottabad, Faisalabad and Muzaffarabad were under process.

The government was also introducing new governance system and National Sports Policy for the overhauling of sports structure including hockey in the country, Awan maintained.

