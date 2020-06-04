Govt bans entry in government offices without mask in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned entry in government offices without masks to counter the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday.

All departments have been directed by the provincial regime to put up banners of ‘no mask, no entry’ at offices.

The Punjab government has also made mask mandatory at government offices and issued a notification in this regard.

Likewise, the Sindh government has made the use of mask, liquid hand wash and sanitizer mandatory at offices while public entry is banned.

People have been advised to contact government offices through online portal or email. Only one-fourth of employees will work at offices and action will be taken if violation is committed.