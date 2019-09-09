Govt bans pillion riding in Lahore on 9th, 10th Muharram

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned pillion riding in the provincial capital on 9th and 10th Muharram to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions.

According to reports, mobile telephone service would also remain suspended in the city on the routes of 9th and 10th Muharram processions in the provincial capital to keep law and order situation under control.

Pillion riding has also been banned in Quetta on 9th and 10th Muharram while mobile phone service will also remain suspended in Quetta, Bolan and Mastung.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Department has written a letter to the federal interior ministry and asked to block the mobile phone services along the procession routes in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Larkana and other big cities in the province on Muharram 9 and 10.