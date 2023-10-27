Govt believes in freedom of media: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the government believed in the freedom of media and considered it an “important pillar of the state”. He expressed these views as Information Minister Murtaza Solangi called on him here at the PM House.

The meeting discussed the problems concerning the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the media industry. PM Kakar on the occasion directed for resolving the legitimate demands of the media industry and taking necessary steps in that regard.

He said he would continue his interactions with journalists and media persons. The meeting was attended by Federal Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Information Officer Tariq Mahmood Khan, and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi.

PM assures federal government’s support to Punjab’s child protection bureau: Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters relating to child welfare.

The prime minister lauded the services of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau running under the supervision of Sarah Ahmad. He also assured support on behalf of the federal government to the child protection facility.

Pak-China accords to open new vistas of employment, economic development: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the recently signed accords between Pakistan and China would open up new opportunities of employment and economic development for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister expressed these views as Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan called on him here at the PM House. The meeting discussed the memorandum of understanding signed during the prime minister’s visit to China and other measures to further increase trade relations between GB and Xinjiang.

The chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the prime minister for his recent visit to GB and for taking interest in the development of the area.