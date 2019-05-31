Govt believes in rule of law, independent judiciary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Friday said that the current government believed in rule of law, freedom of judiciary and respect for national institutions.

Talking about references against judges, Dr. Firdous said that no one was above the law in the country and added that unfortunately a constitutional matter was politicized.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also struggled for an independent judiciary and had been sent to jail. Dr. Firdous said that references against the judges should not be considered as as attack on the independence of the Judiciary. She said that the judiciary itself would decide the matter.

Dr. Firdous urged the opposition to avoid agitation and play its positive role in resolving public issues and added that the opposition benches should respect the parliament.

She said that the opposition had not courage to listen others.

Earlier on May 30, the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) had issued notice to the Attorney General for hearing of presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and some other judges.

The SJC will hear the reference on June 14.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior Supreme Court judge, earlier had approached President Arif Alvi, to provide a copy of reference reportedly filed against him under Article 209 of the Constitution.