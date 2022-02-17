‘Govt brought sales tax on petroleum products to zero’

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Senate was informed on Thursday that the government has brought the sales tax on petroleum products to zero and reduced the petroleum development levy in order to pass on to the people the minimum burden of unprecedented rise in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.

Responding to the points of Leader of the Opposition Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in the house today, Leader of the House Shahzad Waseem said the government has resultantly borne revenue loss of thirty-five billion rupees. The Leader of the House said the petroleum prices have increased by thirty-five percent in the international market over the last two months due to various factors including the Ukraine situation. He, however, said that as soon as the prices of petroleum products come down, the benefit will be transferred to the masses.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said the prices of petroleum products have gone beyond the reach of the people. He pointed out that increasing their prices further pushes up inflation. He said the opposition parties do not accept the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Earlier, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, told the house during question hour that all the recruitments in the Ministry of Housing and its attached departments have been made as per the rules and regulations and quota.

The house also passed a resolution recommending the government to take initiatives for empowerment of women and make them equal players in decision making related to climate change and sustainability.

The resolution moved by Seemee Ezdi commended the efforts of women and girls leading efforts in climate change related matters to build a more sustainable future for all.

It acknowledged that the women are effective and powerful leaders and change maker for climate adaptation and mitigation due to their involvement in the sustainability initiatives around the world. The resolution also appreciated that the barriers are being removed by the parliament and government to create linkages between gender, environment and sustainable development.

In connection with the 30th anniversary of Kojhlay incident in Azerbaijan, the Senate also passed a resolution urging the international community to bring peace in the region.

The resolution moved by Kauda Babar once again congratulated Azerbaijan for getting its occupied territories liberated.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan’s eternal support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Similarly, the house unanimously passed Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) bill, 2022, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Second) Amendment Bill, 2022 and Allied Health Professionals Council Bill, 2022.

These were moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Regarding the bills related to OGRA, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said these are aimed at further empowering the regulator.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the world recognizes Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 pandemic. He said our policy of smart lockdown is now being followed by other countries. He said we are also vigilant to take action against those charging exorbitant price for conducting PCR tests.

The House has now been prorogued.