Govt. Bureaucracy’s unabated love for corporate governance

Khaleeq Nazar Kiani

Good governance in the public sector is a far-fetched dream now. Corruption, inefficiency, nepotism, and infighting between the different service groups, the domination of one particular cadre, and above all, the political interference of kakistocracy have earned a bad name for the government machinery.

Excessive legislation and red tapes are the other giant boulders on the path of service delivery. The delay in the disposal of government business is routine. Good competition is absent and is replaced by subservient behavior and self-benefits through avoiding the rules and regulations.

In contrast, corporate governance in the private sector is based on principles of transparency, openness, predictability, and accountability where meritocracy prevails. Private companies are audited by external auditors that leave no room for corruption and cooking up the books. There is a high consideration for the value of money and time with no room for mismanagement. Even though the private sector has its flaws, it is generally much more efficient because of stakeholders’ interest in its growth and profits. Expansion and growth are its core features, and in the end, good results are the ultimate goals in the private sector.

Realizing the public sector’s limitations, the government soon created a semi-government organization shortly after independence. The establishment of the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in 1952 was the beginning of corporate governance in the public sector. It achieved remarkable goals under highly professional leadership. It completed many good successful projects in remotest areas of both the wings of former East and West Pakistan where the private entrepreneur was reluctant to invest due to the requirement of huge capital and long gestation period. PIDC conceived and developed 94 different projects from 1952 to 1988 in all the provinces, mostly in the country’s backward areas. All those projects were economically viable, making profits and pillars of the country’s industrial base, but then state machinery’s parasites took out their all strength. Some projects were sold at throwaway prices, and most of them are now closed or sick projects that eat billions of rupees every year of taxpayer’s money.

Harnai Woolen Mill, in Harnai Balochistan, was one of PIDC’s first projects started in 1953. Harnai is still a far-flung area without any good road or rail infrastructure. The project was doing well and created more than seven hundred jobs. But, in 1988, it was closed when the greed of corrupt and inefficient government bureaucracy reached an unbearable stage.

The last decade witnessed the creation of a large number of semi-autonomous organizations/ companies by the federal and provincial governments in the name of quick service delivery. A big chunk of public funds doled out towards those companies. Apparently, it was done in the name of the people’s welfare. However, the discreet motive was to circumvent the government laws and use the public funds with much impunity. Nawaz and Zardari Governments aggressively adopted and developed this phenomenon. Shahbaz Sharif established about 80 companies in almost every sector. There was hardly any government department without any company. Due to flexibility of rules and lack of accountability, all these bureaucratic-run Government companies stormed with allegations of corruption. NAB is now investigating the dubious accounting and misappropriation of public funds in those companies. The present regime has also not learned the lesson from previous governments and created many semi-Government organizations with a utopian view that corporate structure would resolve the public sector’s shortcomings.

Public bodies are supposed to act for the public interest with a non-profit motive, and business is not the function of the government.

But nowadays, the government creates companies with public money to earn profit from the public that only benefits the elite ruling class, which is an abhorrently deplorable act. Bureaucracy’s advocacy in favor of the companies is only to grab the big perks and privileges.

Many countries in the world have introduced corporate governance in the public sector, which is successful due to transparency and best monitoring mechanism. However, it is still believed that corporate governance is not suitable for Pakistan’s public sector due to the high complexity and several organizational levels. Frequent transfer/postings in bureaucracy and political inference are the stumbling blocks in making bold decisions that hamper public sector companies’ growth and expansion. The directors in public companies are not independent. The decisions are always communicated to them by the bureaucracy under the direction of the political elite. There is no clarity about follow-up performance.

Hence, the government’s compelling necessity is to rebuild and reinvest in such public sector machinery that can generate all types of financial capital, including human capital. It can do so with innovative technology while keeping the cost and benefit proportion in mind. The process will take time and good legislation to ensure transparency and accountability. However, this is the only way forward instead of relying on a quick fix by drastically altering the structure by introducing corporate governance without solid foundations.