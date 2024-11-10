Govt can’t allow any protest or rally in Islamabad, Naqvi tells Gohar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that the government cannot allow anyone to hold protest or sit-in in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

He was speaking to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on telephone to discuss the situation in the wake of party’s protest call for tomorrow.

“We are bound to follow the orders of IHC and therefore cannot allow any rally, protest or sit-in,” Naqvi told PTI chairman.

The interior minister also briefed Barrister Gohar about the engagements of the eighty member high-level delegation led by the President of Belarus from 24th to 27th November.

He said Belarusian President will arrive in Pakistan on Monday and the delegation will remain in Islamabad until Wednesday.

Barrister Gohar said that he would inform the interior minister after consulting the party leaders.

Earlier, Naqvi has warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order in the federal capital.

The interior minister visited the Police Lines early in the morning to boost the morale of the police force and commended their dedication and spirit to serve.

Addressing the police force, he stressed that Islamabad must be secured at any cost as Belarus president would be in Pakistan on Nov 24 and 25.

“We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the police force and will always do so,” the minister affirmed.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a protest in Islamabad on Nov 24 for the release of party founder Imran Khan.