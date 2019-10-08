Govt can’t be toppled on anyone’s demand, says Ejaz Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ejaz Ahmed Shah has said that the government can’t be overthrown on someone’s wish.

This he on Tuesday while strongly responding to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman’s call for anti-government protest campaign ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 and lockdown of capital.

Shah added that the timing of Fazlur Rehman’s sit-in isn’t appropriate whereas the conditions during Imran Khan’s sit-in were entirely different.

The interior minister warned that Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad’s Blue Area.

“I think Fazlur Rehman will not come to Islamabad on Oct 27,” he said, while praising PM Khan for being the first prime minister of Pakistan to talk about “the state of Madina”.

“The premier asks ministers what have they done for the Almighty’s people? (…) what have people achieved of making Nawaz Sharif three times prime minister?” the minister questioned.