Govt committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete its projects, which would open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with China’s Ambassador in Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him here.

The subjects covered during the meeting included Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC, 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, vaccine cooperation and high-level bilateral exchanges.

The prime minister highly appreciated the Chinese leadership, and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

Emphasizing the time-tested “All-Weather Strate-gic Co-operative Partne-rship”, Imran Khan reaffir-med Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enh-ance and broaden ties with Chi-na. The prime minister re-called his telephonic conversation with Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which was the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the prime minister to participate in the ‘CPC and World Political Parties Summit’, to be held in July.

The prime minister graciously accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China would continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It accorded high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements. he added.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

PM underlines significance of Riasat-e-Mad-ina’s principles in ensuring progress: Prime Minis-ter Imran Khan Monday said justice and welfare of the masses were the two main principles of Riasat-e-Madina, which could ensure progress and development of the country.

The prime minister was expressing his views during a meeting with Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz and other CII members, who called on him here. Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and PM’s Special Representative Ma-ulana Tahir Ashrafi were also present in the meeting, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister underlined the CII’s important role in realizing the ideals of State of Madina.

He regretted that the West had adopted the principles and achieved progress because justice prevailed there and no one was regarded as above law.

In Pakistan, no leader had ever thought of transforming the country into a real Islamic welfare state, he added.

The prime minister said he had entered into politics to serve the poor under the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

He said he knew the West very well and reached the conclusion that by following the basic guiding principles of Islam and the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Pakistan could be transformed into a welfare and developed country.