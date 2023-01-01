Govt committed to make KP polio free province: CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has said that the provincial government is highly committed to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a polio free province of the country adding that concrete measures are being taken under a well-planned strategy to this end. He said that special anti-polio drive has been launched to administer anti-polio drops to those children who are still out of coverage in the southern districts of the province.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Polio Oversight Board (POB) which called on him here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar on Tuesday. The delegation led by Chairman POB Dr. Christopher Elias consisted of Regional Director WHO Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Acting Regional Director UNICEF Noala Skinner, Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon, Deputy Director Polio Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Michael Galway, WHO Pakistan Representative Dr. Palitha Mahipala and others.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, secretary Health Mehmood Aslam and Director General Health Services Dr. Shaukat were also present on the occasion. The participants made a threadbare discussion on various matters related to anti-polio campaigns with special focus on the strategy to eradicate polio virus from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially southern districts of the province. The stakeholders on this occasion, reiterated their commitment to continue the joint struggle till eradication of polio virus from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also agreed that specific measures should be taken in specific spots of the southern districts to get rid of this menace.

Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while appreciating the role of partner organizations in mitigating polio virus in the province said that eradication of polio is indispensable to give a healthy and safe future to the upcoming generations. Stressing the need for awareness with regard to polio virus he said that it is instrumental to create awareness among the people about damages caused by polio. Azam Khan stated that parents needs to be convinced to administer anti-polio drops to their children as lack of seriousness of parents in this matter can cause irreparable damage to children. The Chief Minister said that opinion leaders and Ulema can also play their vital role in convincing parents to administer anti-polio drops to their children.

The members of the Polio Oversight Board appreciated the dedication and determination of the provincial government and the efforts of provincial anti-polio team and said that the Oversight Board will provide all out support for the eradication of the polio virus from the province.